NCR generates 78.8L units of energy using solar power

In line with the national initiative on solar mission, the North Central Railway (NCR) generated 125 lakh units of electricity using solar power and a net revenue saving of ₹5.2 crore in 2023-24 fiscal so far, said officials aware of the matter. Rooftop solar power plant atop an NCR building. (HT file)

From April to October this year, NCR under its general manager Satish Kumar has generated 78.8 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first seven months of FY 2023-24. It is not only a big leap towards a larger goal of environment protection, it has also led to substantial savings in revenue too.

“Net revenue savings of ₹3.27 crore has been recorded through the usage of solar power so far this fiscal,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay. “NCR has a total installed capacity of 11.13 Megawatt peak (MWp)—a measure of a solar panel’s output. While 185 kWp (kilowatt peak) has been installed by the railway, remaining 10,949 kWp capacities have been installed by two major Solar Power Developers—Azure and ReNew—on a PPP mode,” he added.

Among the major places where rooftop solar plants have been installed are railway station buildings, workshops, GM office and DRM office buildings. “Around 6,622 metric tons of reduction in carbon emissions has been achieved by NCR in these seven months,” the CPRO said.

Productivity of solar plants is measured in terms of capacity utilisation factor (CUF). NCR solar panels have recorded a CUF of 13.8 % during April-October 2023.

General manager, NCR, Satish Kumar congratulated the team of officers and other staff for sustaining the momentum and called for adopting a focused approach for augmenting the share of solar energy in its total non-traction electrical energy consumption.

“1.34 MWp of rooftop solar plants will be installed by NCR in the current financial year. Prayagraj division will be installing 0.75 MWp of solar plants while Jhansi and Agra divisions will add 0.4 and 0.19 MWp to the existing capacity respectively. These roof top solar plants are expected to be commissioned by December,” the official said.