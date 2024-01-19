NCR issues helpline number to prevent fire incidents on trains

North Central Railway (NCR) has issued a helpline number— 9794835916— for passengers to provide any information related to inflammable substances or fire incidents on trains. NCR officials have also launched a mega awareness and checking campaign for prevention of fire outbreaks. Under it, checking has been intensified at all railway stations and trains, officials said. NCR general manager Ravinder Goyal has laid stress on creating mass awareness as well as remaining alert to ensure safety in train operations. (For Representation)

The drive involves inspection of fire detection and smoke sensors in coaches; checking of the knowledge of the staff regarding response to fire incidents; prevention of accumulation of garbage on trains near dustbins or elsewhere; keeping a close watch on anyone carrying inflammable items on train and random checking of wirings in the coaches.

Also, availability of fire extinguishers at desired locations is being checked, their expiry dates and practical demonstration of their use is also being done.

NCR officials have appealed to passengers to provide any information related to smoking, carrying inflammable substances, using electrical kettle or any other equipment at mobile charging points inside a train by taking photographs of the incident, making videos or by calling on the given mobile number.

The GM, however, said strict action should be taken against passengers found carrying inflammable substances in trains. He also directed officials to organise mock drills at regular intervals with an aim to minimise the reaction and restoration time.