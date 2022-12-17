NCR teams win silver in railway cross-country c’ship

Both the women and men teams representing North Central Railway (NCR) have won silver in the All India Inter Railway Cross-country Championship held recently at Amarkantak, Chhattisgarh, said officials.

The NCR teams, under the leadership of athletics coach Ragini Gaur and manager Diwakar Shukla participated in the 53rd installment of the event. A total of 11 men and nine women teams from across Indian Railways participated.

Chhavi Yadav of NCR won gold in the 10 kilometer event. Along with Chhavi, Nandini Gupta, Rishu Singh, Kavita Yadav and Sangini Devi of the Prayagraj division were part of the women team.

The men’s team consisted of Bahadur Patel, Virendra Kumar Pal, Raj Kumar Singh, Ajay Veer Singh, Ajit Kumar and Vasudev Nishad.

The teams called on general manager Satish Kumar at his office and apprised him about their achievements on Friday.

PHOTO: NCR cross-country men and women team members with NCR officials in Prayagraj (HT)

