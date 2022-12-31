NCSC seeks reply from Hardoi DM, SP on action taken in gangrape case

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought reply from Hardoi district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) in connection with the action taken in the alleged gangrape with two Dalit cousins by three police personnel, a sub-inspector and two constables, in April this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commission issued notice in the matter dated December 26 on the complaint of inaction by a Meerut resident Ravi Kant, national president of Shoshit Kranti Dal, and asked the officials to inform about the FIR number and the date of FIR registration as well as the arrest of the accused and the date of chargesheet filed in the matter. The Commission has asked the authorities to inform within a week.

In the matter, after intervention of the Allahabad high court, the Hardoi police on December 17 had arrested two constables Manoj Singh and Himanshu Singh for allegedly raping two cousins, aged 18 and 19, on April 14. The third accused in the case, SI Sanjay Singh, is still absconding. The survivors had moved the high court alleging police inaction and the HC took note of the matter and directed police to initiate action in the complaint and apprise the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardoi superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi had earlier informed the media persons that an FIR was registered on the directions of the court on August 21 and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising a CO-rank officer was formed to probe the matter and it is still under investigation. He said a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the SI and teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest.

The girls’ parents had accused that the three cops had visited a roadside eatery where the cousins worked and allegedly raped the girls after finding them alone. They said the police were reluctant in registering an FIR and lodged the complaint only after the local court’s directives but no action was taken against the accused. They said they finally approached the high court on November 3 following which the two constables were arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}