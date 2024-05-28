NDA will repay for every drop of your sweat with development: Yogi tells public in Mirzapur

VARANASI/GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed by the response of the people, who were braving temperatures of around 48 degrees to show their support for NDA candidates. “The NDA government will return the gratitude for your sweat by continuing the development work,” said the chief minister while addressing an election rally in Bihsara in Mirzapur in favour of Apna Dal (S) candidate Anupriya Patel. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Apna Dal (S) candidate from Mirzapur Anupriya Patel during a rally on Tuesday (HT)

“Mirzapur is progressing at the speed of a bullet train in the race for development. ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme is being implemented in this area, which often yearns for every drop of water in the scorching heat. Very soon, there will be a permanent solution to the water problem. Today, Mirzapur has a medical college next year we will inaugurate the university as well,” he said. He added that houses had been provided to all the people of the Kol caste in the Chhanabe area.

The CM further said that whether it was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh or BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh, they too had to leave Mirzapur to study. Some used to go to other districts and stayed with relatives or in hostels. But now, the people of Mirzapur would stay in university campus here.

“If Mirzapur elects Anupriya Patel, then this vote goes to Modi Ji. If Modi Ji becomes the Prime Minister, India’s respect in the world increases, and the condition of Pakistan, the master of terrorists, worsens,” he opined.

He said that Pakistan’s 23 crore population was crying out of hunger, while under the leadership of Modi Ji, 25 crore people of India had emerged from the poverty line. Therefore, those who sang the praises of Pakistan should not become a burden on India; they should go there.

The CM said that you and your ancestors used to raise the slogan ‘Ram Lalla, we will come’, we will build the temple there and now Ram Lalla was seated in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi said that a grand corridor of Mother Vindhyavasini was being built. This time during Navratri, 35 lakh devotees came to have darshan of Maa Vindhyavasini. “After the construction of the corridor, this number would increase to one crore and taxi, hotel, flower shop, and boat owners will also benefit. The name of this entire district will become famous in the country and the world,” he said. He also praised Anupriya Patel for promoting the ODOP brass products of Mirzapur.

CM Yogi said that the INDI alliance spread lies. “They commit crimes and blame us. They want to give the reservation meant for OBC, Scheduled Caste, and Tribe to Muslims, but BJP will not allow this to happen at all,” he added.

He further said that in West Bengal, Indi alliance ally Trinamool Congress gave OBC reservation to 118 castes of Muslims, which was rejected by the high court. Congress had also done this in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “Samajwadi Party is out of power, otherwise it had also said so in its manifesto in 2012-2014, said Yogi.

Talking about the development works in Mirzapur, he said that you people chose the correct governments in 2014 and 2019, which led to the development of your area.

“Mirzapur will also become modern like Lucknow and Varanasi and will shine with a new aura in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Pipighanj town of Gorakhpur in support of Ravi Kishan Shukla, Yogi said that only a Rambhakt would rule the throne of Delhi, calling the ongoing election an electoral battle between Ramabhakts and anti-Ram forces.

Yogi said that this election was significant as it was the first one after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. He added that Gorakhpur played a leading role in the Ayodhya movement in 1949, 1984, and 1989 when the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Veer Bahadur Singh, played a pivotal role in opening the lock of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and Congress punished him by removing him from his CM post.

He said that the Lord Ram temple was a symbol of Sanatan Dharma and airport at Ayodhya was named after Maharishi Valmiki and a waiting hall for devotees named after Nishad Raj.

Gorakhpur has a significant population of Nishad who decide the fate of candidates.