Need for digitisation of girmitiya archives, say experts

Due to lack of archival documents, many descendants of the girmitiyas – the indentured labourers sent by the colonial government to various countries like Fiji, Suriname, Mauritius and other South African countries, face problems finding their roots. A 15-day workshop is being organised at the Lucknow University. (HT File)

Keeping those problems in mind, a 15-day workshop ‘Digitising Archives of Girmitiya Descendants across the Globe’ began at Lucknow University on Thursday. The workshop has been organised by the Department of English and Modern European Languages in collaboration with Students for Holistic Development of Humanity (SHoDH). The workshop is being coached by Shardhanand H Singh, CEO Kalapaniacademia.com, The Netherlands.

Singh highlighted that many girmitiya descendants like him till date could not find the location of their grandparents due to policy issues of the colonial government.

“The girmitiyas went to other countries with the intention to earn money and return but they could not manage to come back. Generation after generation they faced adversities while they worked on plantations. The girmitiyas taken to the British and French colonies even forgot their language as they were bound to speak in the language of the country they were sent in. However, in Dutch colonies they were allowed to speak their native language which allowed them to transfer their mother tongue to their children,” shared Singh who is the third generation of Krishnadayal Singh who went to Suriname as a girmitya.

He underscored the need to connect people globally and make them aware about the girmitya history, culture and traditions. “The workshop will include experts from across the globe who will talk about the need and importance of digitising archives related to girmitiyas,” said Singh.

Earlier during the inaugural session of the workshop, head of English and Modern European Languages Prof Onkar Nath Upadhyay said that girmitiyas played an important role in shaping socio-economic set-ups of the destination countries.

“It is important to preserve the fragile historic documents, and the workshop will help the participants several important details related to the girmitiyas,” said Upadhayay.

Among others present on the occasion were former vice chancellor BHU Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, pro-vice chancellor LU Prof Manuka Khanna, professor of eminence English and Modern European Languages Prof. Nishi Pandey and bookseller Chander Prakash.