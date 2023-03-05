Need to plan for community’s uplift, tap govt schemes: Muslim scholars

Muslim scholars and intellectuals gathered in the state capital on Saturday and called for need to evolve a plan to help the community come out of poverty.

“It is time to plan for future so that our community could come out of poverty and deprivation,” said chairman, Islamic Centre of India, Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali while presiding over a two-day conference of Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) that began in Lucknow on Saturday.

Government representatives, scholars, policy makers, academicians, intellectuals and civil society activists are attending the two-day event where the need to tap benefits of government schemes for the community was also made.

Safi Haider, secretary Tanzeemul-Makatib Lucknow, the special guest at the conference praised the effort of AMP.

“Society can be uplifted only by bringing non-government institutions (NGOs) on one platform,” he said while giving a detailed information about Tanzeemul Makatib in this regard.

Aamir Idrisi, president AMP, said that the conference is focused on 200 minority-majority districts of the country. “A large section of the community are marginalised and need to be brought at par with other communities,” he said.

AMP will now organise regional conferences at other places where social leaders and NGOs of the region will also be connected. “Together, they will collectively contribute towards improving educational and social condition of the community,” he said.

Former IPS officer U Nissar Ahmed, spoke of the need for the community to get the benefits of government schemes. “It is very important to create awareness in the society. All NGOs will have to come forward to attract the underprivileged sections towards government schemes by giving wide publicity to them,” he said.

