NEET-2022: Admission of 15 candidates cancelled in Uttar Pradesh over reservation anomaly

The directorate of medical education, Uttar Pradesh, has debarred from admission 15 candidates, who got seats in medical/dental colleges allotted to medical/dental institutes via NEET-2022 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) counselling by submitting reservation certificate of other states.

“After the matter came to notice, these 15 candidates, who obtained a seat on the basis of reservation certificate from other states, were asked to present the documents related to their claim for reservation, but they could not do so. Hence, the admission of these candidates stands cancelled,” said Shruti Singh, director general medical education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, in an office order circulated on Thursday.

Among these 15 candidates, nine had obtained seats in private dental colleges and the remaining in private medical colleges. The candidates were asked to be present in person on November 22 with the related documents. Four of them came to DGME, U.P. office. The remaining were called from the DGME office at their registered address. But those who came did not produce the related documents. And the others who did not turn up were asked to send the documents via email. But they did not do so.

“According to the point 8 (5) on page 14 of the Uttar Pradesh counselling handbook, documents regarding reservation other than NCC and Divyang certificate have to be on the format prescribed by the Uttar Pradesh state. Reservation certificates, other than NCC and Divyang certificates, from other states will not be valid for giving reservation benefit,” the office order said.

“Also, on examination of the cut-off provided by the National Testing Agency that conducted NEET exam, these candidates were not eligible for admission in the UR (OP) category. They claimed reservation but could not produce documents issued by an appellate authority from Uttar Pradesh,” the order said.

SIMILAR CASE IN 2020

A similar case was unearthed in 2020 when 16 doctors working with the health department in Uttar Pradesh got themselves selected to study at AIIMS- Rishilkesh without completing eligibility. Two clerks of the health directorate were held responsible for the flaw.

These two clerks sent names of doctors for the two-year diploma course from Uttar Pradesh to Rishikesh without advertising/circulating the information of the diploma course in the department. Among the candidates was the daughter of one of these clerks.

The names of doctors sent for the course were those who had not cleared NEET exam and included a woman doctor with just two years of service while those having ten or more years of service were not even aware of any such course being offered to government doctors in Uttar Pradesh.