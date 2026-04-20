...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild Somnath temple: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM flags off Somnath Swabhiman Yatra, describes it as symbol of India’s faith, unity, cultural consciousness

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild the Somnath temple in Gujarat but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s firm resolve prevailed and the temple’s reconstruction was completed.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flagging off Somnath Swabhiman Yatra in Lucknow on April 19. (Sourced)

Adityanath made these remarks at the inauguration of the “Somnath Swabhiman Yatra Uttar Pradesh” organised in Lucknow under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Flagging off the yatra, he described it as a symbol of India’s faith, unity and cultural consciousness.

Referring to the historic revival of the Somnath Mandir, the chief minister remembered the contributions of Sardar Patel and the then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, stating that the same campaign of cultural renaissance has now reached new heights.

He said that for the consecration ceremony of the Somnath temple, the organising committee invited Dr Rajendra Prasad but once again, the Congress government and Pandit Nehru opposed it, even writing that the President should not attend as it would be against secular principles.

Despite centuries of invasions, Sanatan faith has remained unshaken and today, with the spirit of “Yato Dharmastato Jayah,” it is once again being established at the pinnacle of self-respect, he said. He added that 10 or 11 years ago, no one could have imagined that a Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya. Today, wherever an Indian goes, whether in India or abroad, one chant resonates everywhere: “Jai Shri Ram.”

More than 1000 devotees from Uttar Pradesh are departing for Somnath Dham in Gujarat, he said, adding that when they offer their prayers, the spiritual merit will be shared by all. These devotees will carry sacred water from Kashi and their respective Jyotirlingas and pilgrimage sites to perform abhishek of Bhagwan Somnath, chanting “Har Har Mahadev” throughout the journey.

 
somnath temple sardar vallabhbhai patel yogi adityanath jawaharlal nehru
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild Somnath temple: Yogi Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild Somnath temple: Yogi Adityanath
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.