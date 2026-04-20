Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild Somnath temple: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru opposed efforts to rebuild the Somnath temple in Gujarat but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s firm resolve prevailed and the temple’s reconstruction was completed.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flagging off Somnath Swabhiman Yatra in Lucknow on April 19. (Sourced)

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Adityanath made these remarks at the inauguration of the “Somnath Swabhiman Yatra Uttar Pradesh” organised in Lucknow under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Flagging off the yatra, he described it as a symbol of India’s faith, unity and cultural consciousness.

Referring to the historic revival of the Somnath Mandir, the chief minister remembered the contributions of Sardar Patel and the then President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, stating that the same campaign of cultural renaissance has now reached new heights.

He said that for the consecration ceremony of the Somnath temple, the organising committee invited Dr Rajendra Prasad but once again, the Congress government and Pandit Nehru opposed it, even writing that the President should not attend as it would be against secular principles.

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{{^usCountry}} “After independence, every Indian desired not only political freedom but also cultural freedom. Continuous efforts were made in this direction and many voices were raised. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India’s unity and the Iron Man, resolved to rebuild the Somnath Mandir after witnessing its condition and restore its dignity as the first Jyotirlinga,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After independence, every Indian desired not only political freedom but also cultural freedom. Continuous efforts were made in this direction and many voices were raised. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India’s unity and the Iron Man, resolved to rebuild the Somnath Mandir after witnessing its condition and restore its dignity as the first Jyotirlinga,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “While on one hand the Congress government was imposing Article 370 in Kashmir and laying the foundation for appeasement and terrorism, on the other hand it was opposing the reconstruction and consecration of the Somnath Mandir, a symbol of Sanatan faith,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While on one hand the Congress government was imposing Article 370 in Kashmir and laying the foundation for appeasement and terrorism, on the other hand it was opposing the reconstruction and consecration of the Somnath Mandir, a symbol of Sanatan faith,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He expressed gratitude to Dr Rajendra Prasad for ignoring the opposition and performing the consecration ceremony. At present, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing simultaneously towards a new era of its glorious Sanatan heritage and modern development, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed gratitude to Dr Rajendra Prasad for ignoring the opposition and performing the consecration ceremony. At present, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing simultaneously towards a new era of its glorious Sanatan heritage and modern development, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite centuries of invasions, Sanatan faith has remained unshaken and today, with the spirit of “Yato Dharmastato Jayah,” it is once again being established at the pinnacle of self-respect, he said. He added that 10 or 11 years ago, no one could have imagined that a Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya. Today, wherever an Indian goes, whether in India or abroad, one chant resonates everywhere: “Jai Shri Ram.”

More than 1000 devotees from Uttar Pradesh are departing for Somnath Dham in Gujarat, he said, adding that when they offer their prayers, the spiritual merit will be shared by all. These devotees will carry sacred water from Kashi and their respective Jyotirlingas and pilgrimage sites to perform abhishek of Bhagwan Somnath, chanting “Har Har Mahadev” throughout the journey.

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