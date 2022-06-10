Neighbour held for 18-year-old girl’s murder in Mohanlalganj
After the arrest of a neighbour, the Lucknow police on Thursday claimed to have worked out the murder of an eighteen-year-old girl Parul Yadav, whose blood-soaked body was found in the farming field in a Mohanlalganj village on Saturday morning. Police said the neighbour Ram Sumer Yadav alias Kallu, 46, had murdered the girl by hitting her with a stick on her head for opposing his visit to her house.
The incident was held at Korona village under Mohanlalganj police station limits.
Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said Ram Sumer Yadav was a frequent visitor to the girl’s house in absence of her father that she opposed and asked him to come in presence of other family members. He said Ram Sumer Yadav hated her for this and wanted to teach her a lesson.
He said Ram Sumer Yadav got this opportunity on Friday night when the girl was going alone. He said the accused chased the girl and hit her with a stick on her head causing her fatal injury. He said the accused thereafter fled from the spot and stayed quietly in his house since then.
He said the accused came under suspicion when some of the villagers pointed out that he frequently visited the girl’s house but have not come out of his house since after the girl’s murder. He said the accused confessed his crime when questioned rigorously and on his information, the police recovered the stick used in the crime.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics