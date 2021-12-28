NEP aims to fulfil vision of “self-reliant India”: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had been implemented in the country in 2020 to fulfil the vision of a “self-reliant India”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest, the CM said, “We all know that the technical institutions of the country play a vital role in providing quality-driven education. The country has implemented the new National Education Policy 2020 to fulfil the vision of a ‘self-reliant India’. It is a matter of fortune that we have prestigious institutes like IIT Kanpur, IIT-BHU, IIM-Lucknow that show a new path to the youth of the state.”

“The state government has contributed mutually with IIT Kanpur on several projects including being a technical partner in the defence corridor and setting up a centre of excellence in the field of artificial intelligence,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, director, IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “IIT Kanpur has been contributing largely to all pillars of development of the nation be it at the national or at the grass root level and in that relentless journey, it is the students who have played a vital role along with the guiding faculties.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“IIT Kanpur’s vision is not only to produce skilled graduates but also better human beings who would contribute to the greater good of the society and the nation at large. A convocation is a testimony to that vision where the awardees as well as the students receiving degrees vow to contribute their learnings for the betterment of society,” said chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, Dr K Radhakrishnan

1,723 graduates awarded degrees, three conferred honorary doctorate

During the convocation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred three honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) on three eminent personalities. They included professor Rohini Madhusudan Godbole, Professor, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Shri ‘Kris’ Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and chairperson, Axilor Ventures and Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, Indian classical vocalist, for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also gave President’s gold medal to Abhyuday Pandey for best academic performance, director’s gold medal (4-year UG programme) to Vasundhara Rakesh for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership, director’s gold medal (5-year UG programme) to Nivedita for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership and Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize to Yash Maheshwari for best all-rounder. The PM also gave Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal to Priyanka Bharti who joined the event virtually.

After the formal inaugural session, PM Modi made an impromptu visit to the lecture hall and interacted with students personally there much to the surprise of the students present there. One student exclaimed, “We were overjoyed seeing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji there suddenly. His presence and his words not only encouraged us but also made our convocation day a memorable one.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The graduating students were conferred the degrees by the chairperson, senate, in the event. On the occasion, a total of 1,723 degrees comprising 183 PhD degrees; 11 MTech-PhD joint degrees; 545 postgraduate degrees (388 MTech; 50 MBA; 15 MDes; 56 MS-by Research; 36 PGPEX-VLFM); 136 Dual Degree; 157 MSc (2-year); 27 Double Major; and 664 undergraduate degrees (560 BTech; 104 BS (4-Year)) were awarded. Besides, 80 prizes and medals were also awarded.

In keeping with the flexibility that the IIT-Kanpur academic programme is known for, 233 minor degrees were also awarded. Moreover, by spending one additional year at the institute, 136 undergraduate students graduated with a master’s degree along with their bachelors while 27 of the undergraduate students graduated with a second major. Also, A total of 21 students were awarded the “Outstanding PhD Thesis Award” in the second session of the convocation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. PM Modi launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. The same technology is being used to implement land records in some states.