NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now
Now, there will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020.
All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B.SC, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BFA, B.Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B.Voc will have to pay ₹800 per semester examinations.
Students studying LLB, B.Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B.Tech, B.Sc Biotech will pay ₹1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay ₹1500 for every semester exam.
Special secretary, higher education Manoj Kumar has issued a circular to this effect.
The circular said “A 6-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of special secretary, higher education department, government of Uttar Pradesh which
recommended that due to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the examinations of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted two times in a year in odd/even semesters.”
The circular said there are variations in the examination fees in the State Universities established under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973 which was not right. Now, as a result of the implementation of semester system in the courses under the National Education Policy 2020, the uniform examination fee has been put in place.
-
Shinde camp now has 12 out of 19 Sena MPs
Mumbai In a vertical split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs have pledged support to the rival camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Shinde camp is expected to apply to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut, and retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip.
-
Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured
As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening. The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident. The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.
-
793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
-
Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn't understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there. The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only.
-
Prez poll: MLAs in Bihar come in ambulance, PPE kit to vote
A BJP MLA in Bihar arrived in an ambulance while a JD(U) member came wearing a PPE kit to cast their votes during the polling for the election of the next President of India that took place on Monday, according to Legislative Assembly officials. A total of 241 votes were cast by the members of Bihar Legislative Assembly, which has a strength of 243. BJP's Subhash Singh did not vote as he is admitted in a hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics