NEP-2020 aims to bring radical changes in education system: U.P. chief secretary

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday said the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 had been brought to make radical changes in the education system of the country.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Independent Schools Federation of India on “Road map for implementation of NEP 2020-UP context”, he said, “For the first time, instead of cramming children into Anganwadi centres, primary to graduation and post-graduation level, arrangements have been made to impart education with logical, practical and understanding at every level in a holistic manner.”

“Every child is unique and NEP-2020 will be very helpful in extracting the real talent from children,” he said. Mishra further said in earlier times, children had fewer opportunities than they had today. “In the present time, there are various fields available for them,” he added.

“The new education policy provides an opportunity to go into many areas at once. New thinking about technology has developed in the country,” Mishra added. The chief secretary said in NEP-2020, students will get an opportunity to study in local languages so that they could be able to understand the subject better.

In the coming time, all the boards, including CBSE, ICSE and U.P. Board, will have to implement the NEP. While addressing the teachers, he said he was speaking to those people who will build a new India and make the country developed.

“The teachers will have to be prepared according to the new education policy, to learn new methods of teaching so that children can face all kinds of challenges in future,” he said. Former chairman of CBSE Ashok Ganguly besides educationists in large numbers were present on the occasion.