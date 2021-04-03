Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NEP-2020 focuses on employment-oriented education: Dy CM
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday said the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) not only laid special emphasis on the all-round development of students but also focused on employment-oriented education so that children can get jobs while studying.

Sharma said this during the 10th anniversary celebrations of GD Goenka Public School.

He said, “Ethics needs to be developed from the very beginning in children and family and school play a very important role in this.”

The deputy chief minister said in the new education policy, special emphasis has been laid on employment-oriented education, research, professional courses and training of teachers.

On this occasion, Sharma also expressed his views on social problems of the country and the world.

He said a teacher will have to play more important role in the education system.

“If the quality of a teacher is lacking then the future of thousands of students will be spoiled. Along with this, there is a need to provide regular training to teachers. Teachers should be craving for continuous learning,” Sharma said.

On this occasion, chairman of GD Goenka Public School, Sarvesh Goel, thanked all those associated with the school including teachers.

He said his only aim was to provide such education to the students where they could be prepared for the future challenges and also to connect them with family values.

Principal Raveen Pande addressed the people with her motivating words. Some fun games were also played for the teachers and staff and gifts were given to the winners.

