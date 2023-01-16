Nepal plane crash: 'Compensation should be given,' says village head on death of four youths of Ghazipur

Mourning the death of four men from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the aircraft crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, the village head of Alawalpur appealed for due compensation to the bereaved families as 'their economic condition is not good'. "It is a heart-rending incident. All the youth were very good-natured. Entire village is mourning. Bereaved families should ger compensation, as their economic condition is not good," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Out of five Indians onboard the plane, four hailed from Ghazipur. Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), and Abhishek Kushwaha (25) were from Alawalpur while Vishal Sharma (22) was from neighbouring Dharawa village.

Sonu - whom authorities believe shot a Facebook Live video of the accident - had gone to pray at the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu for the birth of his son. "Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance... as his wish to have a son - now six months old - has been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him," Vijay Jaiswal, his relative, told news agency PTI.

The five left for Nepal on January 13, the Ghazipur district administration said as it confirmed the deaths of four. Sonu’s friends said he had planned the trip Nepal last month but postponed it due to personal work. All four went to Mau by car and Kathmandu by bus.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said instructions had been given to officials to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state.

(With agency inputs)

