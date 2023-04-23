DST project: Two teachers from Nepal to work under Lucknow University prof

Two teachers from two Nepal universities will work under the supervision of a Lucknow University professor for over six months as part of a department of science and technology, government of India project.

India Science and Research Fellowship motivates researchers from Nepal to enhance their research potential. (For Representation)

Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, assistant professor on Amrit Campus, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal, and Tirtha Raj Paneru, assistant professor at Far Western University, Mahendranagar, Nepal have been awarded India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) to work under the supervision of Prof Poonam Tandon, macromolecular laboratory, department of physics, University of Lucknow (LU).

The department of science and technology (DST), government of India invites applications from researchers/scientists in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand to visit India under the ISRF programme to pursue research in frontier/advanced areas of science and technology, including engineering, medicine, and agriculture for a period of 3-6 months.

Manoj Kumar Chaudhary has completed his PhD at Tribhuvan University in collaboration with University of Lucknow under the supervision of Prof Bhawani Datt Joshi, Tribhuvan University, Nepal, and Prof Poonam Tandon of LU.

During his PhD period, he published more than 10 articles in prestigious journals. During his upcoming visit, Chaudhary will perform the medicinal activity of the drug ‘HalfLytely’ which has medicinal use in bowel irregularity and Risedronic acid which is mainly used to cure osteoporosis.

Tirtha Raj Paneru is presently pursuing PhD under the joint supervision of Prof Joshi and Prof Poonam Tandon. He will study the drug activity of ‘Benznidazole’ which has major advantages in anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive, anti-viral, anti-fungal anti-diabetic.

Dean, academics, Prof Poonam Tandon said this year applications were received by the DST from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. They were reviewed by a panel of experts and 50 applicants were successful in getting the fellowship. The amount of the scholarship is ₹50,000 per month with a one-time travel grant and a one-time contingency grant of ₹30,000.

This programme motivates researchers/scientists from Nepal to enhance their research potential. The LU is one of the most liked choices for this work due to its excellent work culture and cultural similarities. Sixteen researchers/scientists have been selected from all over Nepal and two of them have destination LU.

Vice chancellor, LU, Prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated the international researchers on their achievements and said these are significant steps in the internationalisation of the campus at every level from UG education up to research and truly reflect the spirit of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

