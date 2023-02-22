NER completes track electrification in Uttar Pradesh, earns PM Modi’s praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Wednesday to appreciate north eastern (NE) railways for completing electrification of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) rail track.

NER completed electrification work of all rail tracks between Subhagpur and Pachperwa under Gorakhpur-Lucknow division on February 21.

With a view to saving energy and to increase speed of trains, NE railways had started completely electrifying all rail tracks between Subhagpur and Pachperwa under Gorakhpur-Lucknow division. The electrification work was completed on Tuesday (February 21).

Chief public relations officer, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh said with this the NER had completed 1262 km of rail route electrification in Gorakhpur- Varanasi division and 940.41 km of rail route electrification in Izzatnagar division.

As per Singh, the first electric engine train, Anand Vihar Gorakhpur Express, ran on newly electrified track on Wednesday. With this, around 825 km of railway tracks under Lucknow division are now electrified. Singh said it will save ₹85 crore per annum. Apart from it, nearly 11 long route express trains will be added.

Sources said with the electrification of Subhagpur-Pachperwa route, Panvel-Gorakhpur Express, Bandra Express, Delhi-Katihar Express and Chhapra Hamsafar Express trains that run on this route will now run with electric engine and hence time lost in changing diesel engine would be saved.