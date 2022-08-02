NER pins hope on three women players for medal haul at CWG

The North Eastern Railway (NER) is hopeful that three of its women players representing India in the Commonwealth Games (CWG)-2022 being organised at Birmingham, England would bring home medals.

In a press statement, chief public relation officer (CPRO), NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, weightlifter Punam Yadav in 76kg and BN Usha in 87kg weight category would have their matches on August 2. Athlete Priyanka Goswami would participate in 10km race walking on August 6.

The three players of North Eastern Railway have brought many laurels to the country.

Priyanka Goswami has many achievements to her credit. She represented India in the Tokyo Olympic-2020. She secured first position in 20 km race walking taking 1 hour 28 minutes and 45 seconds in International Walk Championship-2021 held in Ranchi. Weightlifter Punam Yadav clinched gold medal at ‘Commonwealth Games – 2018’ held in Gold Coast Australia. Earlier, she got bronze medal in ‘Commonwealth Games-2014’ held at Glasgow. Weightlifter BN Usha, a budding player, got third place in National Championships-2021 in Patiala, Singh said.

The patron of North Eastern Railway Sports Association (NERSA), Ashok Kumar Mishra, president of the association Yogesh Mohan, general secretary, Pankaj Kumar Singh and the team NERSA wished players luck for the upcoming matches.