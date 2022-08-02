NER pins hope on three women players for medal haul at CWG
The North Eastern Railway (NER) is hopeful that three of its women players representing India in the Commonwealth Games (CWG)-2022 being organised at Birmingham, England would bring home medals.
In a press statement, chief public relation officer (CPRO), NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, weightlifter Punam Yadav in 76kg and BN Usha in 87kg weight category would have their matches on August 2. Athlete Priyanka Goswami would participate in 10km race walking on August 6.
The three players of North Eastern Railway have brought many laurels to the country.
Priyanka Goswami has many achievements to her credit. She represented India in the Tokyo Olympic-2020. She secured first position in 20 km race walking taking 1 hour 28 minutes and 45 seconds in International Walk Championship-2021 held in Ranchi. Weightlifter Punam Yadav clinched gold medal at ‘Commonwealth Games – 2018’ held in Gold Coast Australia. Earlier, she got bronze medal in ‘Commonwealth Games-2014’ held at Glasgow. Weightlifter BN Usha, a budding player, got third place in National Championships-2021 in Patiala, Singh said.
The patron of North Eastern Railway Sports Association (NERSA), Ashok Kumar Mishra, president of the association Yogesh Mohan, general secretary, Pankaj Kumar Singh and the team NERSA wished players luck for the upcoming matches.
PMC appoints agency to run working women’s hostel at Baner
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to run working women's hostel at Baner with the help of Mahila Unnati Kendra, a non-profit organisation that works primarily in the domain of gender. The civic body will build it at Baner survey number 114/5 and 114/6/3. Three organisations participated after PMC invited expression of interest for the project. PMC will appoint an agency to run the residential hostel for five years.
Law student attacks classmate with knife on campus, arrested
LUCKNOW An LLB student of Amity University (Lucknow) was severely injured after allegedly being attacked by his classmate inside the class on Monday. The incident took place around 1pm. A student of BA, Sudhanshu Shekhar. Many other students, who were shocked after the incident, left the campus out of fear. The university, in a press statement, said Chandra Bhushan Bhardwaj of the same batch suffered neck and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in the university's ambulance.
163 companies of armed police force deployed in U.P. for peaceful Moharram processions
As the month of Moharram began from Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials have deployed as many as 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police in different districts across the state. Sharing further details, UP police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar said total 11 companies of central paramilitary forces and 152 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in different districts for Moharram.
PMC to purchase tricolour worth Rs1.25 crore
Pune Municipal Corporation approved Rs1.25 crore to purchase tricolour and distribute it to residents as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar approved the amount for celebrating 75th Independence Day. PMC will sell these flags to residents at nominal rates. The Centre has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
Below normal rains in Maharashtra in August, say IMD
Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season, said India Meteorological Department on Monday. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August. Director general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, meteorology said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra. IMD officials said that currently La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.
