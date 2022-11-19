Netaji revived “Samajwad” in country second time after JP, Lohia: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday recalled the “Samajwad” (socialism) for which his father and former Mainpuri MP Mulayam Singh Yadav stood for. Mulayam’s death last month caused the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

According to him, his father followed the principles of Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly called JP, and Ram Manohar Lohia and revived “Samajwad” in India the second time. The SP chief was addressing a booth level meeting in Kishni area of Mainpuri district. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav always cared for Mainpuri and stood for development. When I met him regarding under construction Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the SP regime, Netaji (MSY) ordered me to complete it within 24 hours as he wanted to inaugurate it after laying foundation stone and our government followed the direction and the best expressway connecting Agra with Lucknow was completed in time,” Akhilesh said.

“Netaji gave identity to Mainpuri and Mainpuri made him ‘Netaji’ (leader) in true sense and he went on establishing ‘Samajwad’ for second time in nation after Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. This is why he was named ‘Dhartiputra’ (son of the soil) and slogans like ‘Jiska Jalwa Kayam hai …uska naam Mulayam hai” were coined to reflect his personality,” Akhilesh added.

Targeting the BJP for rising prices, he said: “The BJP continues to raise unnecessary issues to mislead masses and thus Mainpuri voters should reply by casting votes to the SP and let Dimple Yadav win by a historic margin,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Dimple Yadav said, “It is not mine but Netaji’s election and thus all those who admire him in Mainpuri should press button for bicycle (SP’s election symbol).”

