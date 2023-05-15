U.P. civic polls 2023: BJP gets majority, first Muslim corporator in Gorakhpur

The results of the recently concluded urban local body election in Gorakhpur has scripted a new chapter of politics in the region. The victory of first Muslim BJP corporator beating his nearest rival by 1,000 votes and first Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) with absolute majority have cleared way for formation of triple engine government here considered the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath . The results of the recently concluded urban local body election in Gorakhpur has scripted a new chapter of politics in the region. (For Representation)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 42 seats out of 80-member carporator board in this election, has also become the first political party to form a majority board ever since the inception of GMC in 1995.Moreover, the Samajwadi Party bagged 17 seats, independent 15, BSP 5 and Congress 01 seat. The BJP had 27 members in 70-member previous carporator board of the GMC.

All BJP corporators, including the only Muslim corporator from Baba Gambhir Nath ward number 5 Haqikun Nisan, reached Gorakhnath temple on Sunday evening to take blessings of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who welcomed her.

