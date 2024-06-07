New criminal justice system based on Indian values: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said three new laws passed by the Parliament replacing the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (1898), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 will be implemented in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, from July1. In a meeting held on Friday, the CM reviewed preparations regarding the implementation of the new criminal justice system. (File Photo)

In a meeting held on Friday, the CM reviewed preparations regarding the implementation of the new criminal justice system.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Reflecting Indian values, the three new laws passed by Parliament will bring significant changes to our criminal justice system, said Adityanath.

According to the new system, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, will be replaced by the Indian Justice Code, 2023. The Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, will be replaced by the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, will be replaced by the Indian Evidence Bill, 2023. The three indigenous laws of India will fulfill the vows of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Adityanath.

He said the Prime Minister had taken ‘panch pran’ on Independence Day, one of which was a vow to end all signs of slavery. And to fulfil this vow, the parliament passed the three laws, said the CM.

The three abolished laws were originally designed to strengthen and protect the Bristish rule, focusing on punishment rather than justice, whereas Indian democracy is based on the concept of justice, he emphasised.

“Keeping Indian values in mind, the three new laws will bring about extensive changes in our criminal justice system. Before the implementation of the new laws, it should be ensured that the process of amendment in the related state level Act, rules, SoP, government orders should be completed,” the CM said.

Technology will have an important role in the new laws, and it must be used in processes like data analytics, collection of evidence, e-court and documents digitisation. Technical changes should be made without delay for the implementation of the new criminal justice system, he said.

The assistance of Forensic Institute, Lucknow, should be taken and availability of every necessary resource should be ensured in all forensic labs established at the range level.

Forensic labs should be established in all 75 districts and there should be video conferencing facility in every district for appearance in court. Officers should prepare the proposal and the state government will provide the required support. Forensic experts should be deployed wherever there is a need for their support, he said.

Extensive publicity about the three new laws is necessary for their implementation. Police constables, sub-inspectors, inspectors, prosecutors, jail staff should be given extensive training. A master trainer should impart training and a kit of related material should be prepared for distribution among trainees. The public should also be made aware about the new provisions and changes in law, he added.