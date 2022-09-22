New departments to come up at SGPGI, Lucknow soon

Soon Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow, would have head & neck surgery, paediatric endocrinology and infectious disease & vaccine research departments. This was decided during the 96th governing body meeting of premier medical institute on Wednesday.

The general body of the institute approved the creation of new departments.

The department of head & neck surgery at SGPGIMS would cater to patients of head and neck cancer which constitute 21% of the overall cancer cases detected in the state. After creation of this department, head and neck cancers would be treated in a better and organised way, said, Director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

These new departments are very significant considering the occurrence of throat cancer, paediatric complications and the recent Covid Pandemic. The state of Uttar Pradesh will have long term benefits with availability of specialised treatment in these new departments.

Prof Dhiman said, “The department of paediatric endocrinology will cater to the areas of growth and puberty in children. SGPGIMS had started the first formal training program in paediatric endocrinology in 2001. Now after creation of the department, cases of diabetes, obesity, thyroid and other disorders prevalent in children can be treated with complete focus and dedication.”

He said the department of infectious diseases and vaccine development was much needed after the recent Covid pandemic. This new department at SGPGIMS would exclusively handle infectious diseases like Swine Flu, Japanese Encephalitis, viral hepatitis and Corona.

The General Body also increased the B.Sc and M.Sc seats in College of Nursing and also approved new courses in various departments. The director said that SGPGIMS was striving for excellence and all resources and facilities would be optimally utilised and enhanced in future in order to provide best possible medical care. Alok Kumar, principal secretary medical education gave his valuable inputs towards improving the overall functionality and improvement in educational standards.

The 96th Governing body meeting of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) was organised under the chairmanship of chief secretary Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra who also happens to be president SGPGIMS . Director SGPGIMS , professor Radha Krishna Dhiman and executive registrar SGPGIMS, Colonel Varun Bajpai, VSM were present during the meeting. They discussed various agendas related to starting of new departments, increase in numbers of resident doctors, academic courses along with various administrative matters.