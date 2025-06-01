New DGP faces big task to control crime in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said the newly appointed director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh faces a big challenge to establish rule of law and provide relief to people of all sections of the society. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed 1991 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajeev Krishna as the new state police chief. In a series of posts on X, the BSP chief expressed concern over the law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

“Due to the dominance of feudal and criminal elements in various states of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, acts of casteist and communal hatred, violence, injustice and oppression and displacement of people etc prove that the rule of law is not functioning properly here,” she alleged.

“In such an environment, the new UP Police chief faces a big challenge to control crime and establish the rule of law in the state and provide proper relief to the people of all sections of the society. The state government and the people of the ruling party also need every kind of cooperation and activism in establishing the rule of law in UP,” Mayawati said.