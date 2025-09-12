New hospital, road and port upgrades: India pledges support to Mauritius

According to a press communiqué, the two Prime Ministers held discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. Based on requests by the Mauritius government, these projects will be jointly undertaken by the two countries.
India will assist Mauritius in setting up various projects, including the New Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital, and the provision of helicopters.
According to a press communiqué, the two Prime Ministers held discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. Based on requests by the Mauritius government, these projects will be jointly undertaken by the two countries.
To be undertaken on a grant basis, the cost of these projects and assistance requested would be approximately US$ 215 million.
India will also help Mauritius complete the construction of a new ATC tower at SSR International Airport, develop Motorway M4, complete Phase II of the Ring Road, and acquire port equipment for CHCL. To be undertaken on a grant-cum-LOC basis, the estimated cost of these projects would be approximately US$ 440 million. On the strategic side, the two countries also agreed on the redevelopment and restructuring of a port in Mauritius and assistance in the development and surveillance of the Chagos Marine Protected Area. India will extend budgetary assistance of US$ 25 million in the current financial year, the communiqué said.