New hospital, road and port upgrades: India pledges support to Mauritius

India will assist Mauritius in setting up various projects, including the New Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital, and the provision of helicopters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday. (Sourced)

According to a press communiqué, the two Prime Ministers held discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. Based on requests by the Mauritius government, these projects will be jointly undertaken by the two countries.

To be undertaken on a grant basis, the cost of these projects and assistance requested would be approximately US$ 215 million.

India will also help Mauritius complete the construction of a new ATC tower at SSR International Airport, develop Motorway M4, complete Phase II of the Ring Road, and acquire port equipment for CHCL. To be undertaken on a grant-cum-LOC basis, the estimated cost of these projects would be approximately US$ 440 million. On the strategic side, the two countries also agreed on the redevelopment and restructuring of a port in Mauritius and assistance in the development and surveillance of the Chagos Marine Protected Area. India will extend budgetary assistance of US$ 25 million in the current financial year, the communiqué said.