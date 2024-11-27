New laws focus on justice and civil security, not just punishment: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed that the essence of the newly implemented laws lies in delivering justice and ensuring civil security, rather than focusing solely on penal provisions. Speaking at the inauguration of the national conference on the ‘Role of Forensic Science and Cyber Security in the Justice Process’, CM Yogi highlighted the transformative impact of the laws in shaping the future of justice in the country. CM Yogi reiterated that justice begins with forensic evidence and the proper administration of law. (Sourced)

“The essence of the three newly enacted laws is not in criminal codes, but in delivering justice and ensuring civil security,” CM Yogi said, referring to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, which were implemented on July 1, 2024. He reiterated that justice begins with forensic evidence and the proper administration of law.

The CM also emphasised the importance of good governance, citing state’s progress in establishing the rule of law over the past seven and a half years. “U.P.’s governance has gained national and international recognition for upholding the rule of law,” he said.

CM Yogi also marked the significance of November 26, 1949, the day India adopted its Constitution under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He further recognised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of this date as Constitution Day in 2015.

Addressing the rapid advancements in technology, Yogi acknowledged its dual nature. While technology accelerates development, he cautioned against its misuse, particularly in cyber crimes like frauds and digital thefts. “If positive elements avoid technology, negative forces will dominate,” he warned, stressing the need to harness technology for good.

To combat cyber crimes, CM Yogi outlined state’s initiatives, including the establishment of cyber police stations in all 75 districts and operational cyber help desks at 1,775 police stations statewide. He also highlighted the formation of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences, which provides education on cyber fraud prevention.

Yogi Adityanath criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government, highlighting the transformation of land once controlled by the land mafia. “The land was once occupied by land mafia. Today, it hosts a grand institution, offering education to fight cyber crimes.”

Reflecting on the state’s conditions before 2017, CM Yogi described a time when law and order had deteriorated, and youth faced an identity crisis. “Today, U.P. is riot-free, goon-free, and mafia-free,” he asserted, noting the large-scale police recruitment that has filled over 1,54,000 vacancies and the ongoing recruitment of 60,200 new police personnel.

As part of the event, CM Yogi also inaugurated a new auditorium at the Forensic Institute and distributed certificates to students for various courses.