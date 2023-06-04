Prescribe only generic drugs, be ready for regular review, doctors told

Doctors, whose performances will be regularly reviewed henceforth, are to prescribe only generic drugs to patients, the new guidelines issued by the medical health department suggest.

Doctors will be subjected to a monthly scrutiny on the basis of their specialty, patients counselled in the outpatient wing, major and minor surgeries performed and the likes, the circular issued on Saturday states. (For representation)

Issued by the department’s principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma on Saturday, the circular lists a set of instructions that all chief medical superintendents and government hospital directors must adhere to.

“The working status of each equipment in hospitals must be updated on the CARE app every Monday. If equipment are non-functional for long, the hospital shall contact the additional director of the electrical wing. The live monitoring of 108 hospitals in the state from the integrated command control centre will begin soon as CCTV circuits are in place,” the circular says.

“Most medicines are available in stores. Doctors will prescribe only generic medicines, even if they’re not in stock at hospitals,” Sharma told HT.

Explaining its significance, an expert said generic drugs save patients’ money. “Generic drugs cost less in spite of the same good manufacturing practices followed to make them. Government hospitals provide medicines for free. However, patients also end up spending less if they buy generic drugs,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the secretary-general of the Association of International Doctors.

Also, doctors will be subjected to a monthly scrutiny on the basis of their specialty, patients counselled in the outpatient wing, major and minor surgeries performed and the likes, and the data will be uploaded on the Health Management Information System portal. Hospital superintendents will evaluate the performance of each and every doctor and file reports.

“Display name of available medicines on boards at the drug distribution counters. Patients/buyers must be informed about medicines available in the warehouse against the essential drug list,” says the directive.

“Food served to patients should be checked for quality on a routine basis. Hospitals can also make use of CSR funds or donations to improve the facilities,” it adds.

