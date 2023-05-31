20,000 kg wool imported from New Zealand used to carpet new Parliament building

Known for their long length, lustre and resilience, around 20,000 kg of wool from New Zealand was used to make the carpets that adorn the floors of the new Parliament building, said a senior official of Bhadohi-based Obeetee Carpets, the company behind the project. Carpets in the making at the Bhadohi factory (Sourced)

“The wool for the carpets was sourced from the farms in the northern and southern regions of New Zealand. Its high-lustre and resilience make it one of the best fibres for handmade carpets. Around 20,000 kg of the scoured wool was imported. The yarn was made under our supervision at a spinning mill in Bikaner,” said Sudhir Rai, the production head of Obeetee, adding the yarn was then delivered to a factory in Gopiganj.

Rai claimed Obeetee used a special technique to dye the carpets and give them a heathered texture. The carpets were then given a special wash to bring out their high lustre, he said.

Stating that different designs were selected for Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, he explained the carpets for the lower house have peacock feather motifs and 38 shades were used to create an ombre. The carpets for the visitors’ and media galleries sport a different hue.

“The inspiration for the Rajya Sabha’s carpets is the national flower, lotus. The lotus motif was created out of 12 shades to create a light pink to deep red ombre,” he added.

The factory where the carpets were made was also audited by the parliament security to ensure ethical work practices and that all the workers had Aadhaar registration, the official said.

314 looms, 900 weavers

As many as 314 looms and over 900 weavers were engaged to get the final product, Rai said.

Master weaver Ganesh Maurya, a resident of Jangiganj, said, “We weaved the carpets on traditional handlooms. Before we started weaving, we were told about the designs.”

“It is a matter of great joy that the carpets made by us are adding to the beauty of the Parliament building,” Maurya said and added that they had worked rigorously for five months.

Vishwa Soti, who hails from Garhwa, Jharkhand and was involved in the project, said, “We weave carpets daily. But weaving the ones meant for the new Parliament building was a unique experience.”

Soti said he knew what the carpets were meant for even when was stitching them, but couldn’t disclose the information to anyone.

Mohd Abbas Akram said around a thousand weavers worked shoulder-to-shoulder to make the carpets. “Over 70% of the weavers are locals while the rest are from neighbouring states,” he said.

Rai, the Obetee official, said meticulous planning and monitoring were required to ensure that the pieces were individually designed and create a seamless continuity in the aesthetics of the building.

