New policy calls for makeover of bus stands in Uttar Pradesh

Steps to enhance passenger facilities at private bus stands are on the cards, as per the new hospitality policy put in place by the state government to prioritise ‘traveller convenience’. Under the policy, public and private bus stands across the state are set to undergo significant infrastructural developments. For representation only (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Stage Carriage Bus Stand, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025 “aims to provide travelers with modern and well-organised facilities by encouraging the development of bus stands and tourist bus parks in both the public and private sectors,” said a statement from the state government.

As per the policy, 30% of the total area of each bus stand and tourist bus park will be reserved for essential passenger amenities. These will include dedicated rest areas, separate toilets and urinals for men, women, and differently-abled individuals, to ensure hygiene and accessibility for all. Additionally, the availability of clean drinking water at all times will be mandatory. Round-the-clock canteen services have also been mandated for every bus stand, along with the public display of accurate information on all running buses.

In a move to further strengthen existing amenities, CCTV surveillance, fire safety measures, and high-capacity generators (in case of power outages) will also be installed at the premises, along with better ticketing and booking counters.