PWD gears up to deploy ‘road repair ambulances’ on Lko roads

With its brand new ‘road repair ambulance’ initiative, the public works department (PWD) hopes to keep Lucknow roads pothole-free. Likely to be deployed post monsoon, it remains to be seen how effective these newly procured machines will be in a city riddled with poor roads. Public works officials conduct a test run for a road ambulance in the presence of minister Jitin Prasad, in Lucknow recently. (HT)

PWD officials, meanwhile, claimed that these road repairing machines have state-of-the-art features and could complete any patch work in under five minutes.

Public works minister Jitin Prasad, who on Saturday inspected one such ‘road repair ambulance’, said the machines would also be seen repairing roads in other cities of the state as well.

Equipped with GPS technology and cameras, the stretch from Gandhi Setu in Gomti Nagar towards Kalidas Marg was repaired with a road ambulance on the day.

Chief engineer (development) AK Jain said road ambulances would be deployed for the first time in the state. “One machine can cover an area of 5 km in a day. It can make the road patch-free. The machine is environment-friendly because it uses the cold mix technology,” he noted.

He added, “Keeping pace with the changing times, the use of world-class technology is being promoted by the state government. With the use of such new techniques, the PWD will be able to save time and money.”

