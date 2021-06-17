Newborn girl found in Ganga, Adityanath says govt will take care

The newborn girl found inside a wooden box floating in the Ganga in Ghazipur will be brought up by the state government and the boatman who rescued her will also be rewarded, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

"The boatman who saved the life of a newborn girl "Ganga" found in a box floating on the waves of Mother Ganga in Ghazipur has presented a unique example of humanity," Adityanath's tweet roughly translated from Hindi, read. "As a token of gratitude, the boatman will receive benefits from all eligible government. @UPGovt will make all arrangements for the upbringing of the newborn girl," Adityanath added.

Police said Gullu Chaudhary, a local boatman, was at the Dadrighat on Tuesday evening when he heard the cries of the newborn girl and found her alive in the box floating in the Ganga, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The newborn girl was wrapped in a piece of cloth inside the box, which had a note declaring her as the "daughter of the Ganga". The box also had a picture of Goddess Durga, a horoscope and incense sticks.

After finding the newborn girl from the Ganga, Chaudhary carried the baby home. Later, the police got the infant admitted to the district hospital, according to PTI. Chaudhary has said he wants to raise the child.

District magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and other officials visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the newborn girl. Singh thanked Chaudhary for saving the life of the girl and directed officials to provide a new boat to him.

