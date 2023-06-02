Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Couple found dead in room day after marriage

Couple found dead in room day after marriage

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2023 06:57 PM IST

The husband and wife had no health issues and consumed the same food as other family members; cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, say police

LUCKNOW A newly-wed couple was found dead in a room locked from inside, a day after their marriage in a village of Bahraich district on Thursday. The husband and wife had no health issues and consumed the same food as other family members. Cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, said police officials on Friday.

The incident came to fore when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon. (Pic foe representation)
The incident came to fore when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon. (Pic foe representation)

Pratap Yadav, 24, along with his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22, arrived at his house in Godhiya village under the Kaiserganj police station area on Wednesday after his marriage. Both called it a day after performing rituals, but were found dead on the bed in their room on Thursday morning, said inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station Rajnath Singh.

He said the husband and wife had gone to sleep after two days of marriage ceremonies while other family members were in the other rooms. The incident came to fore when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon.

“It was then the family informed the police and broke into the room to find them lying dead. There are no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body,” said Singh.

A team of forensic experts were called to examine the room to ascertain the reason behind their death, he said, adding, “Preliminary examination did not hint towards any crime. But their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out