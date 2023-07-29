Next KGMU V-C: Candidates shortlisted

The final countdown to who will be the next second-in-command of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has begun with the shortlisting of five finalists for the coveted vice-chancellor (V-C) job.

It is expected to be a neck and neck between four contenders, three of whom are said to be from the KGMU (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With less than two weeks left for the current vice chancellor’s term to end, it is expected to be a neck and neck between four contenders, three of whom are said to be from the KGMU and the other from another premier institute in the state capital.

“All four contenders who have faced the interview have a strong academic and administrative background. It’s a tough contest. Even the person who is not from KGMU but has been shortlisted too has a strong administrative record,” said a senior faculty member at the KGMU.

Dalit V-C demanded

A scheduled caste/scheduled tribe teachers’ association in Lucknow has demanded that the next V-C of the King George’s Medical University be selected from a Dalit/backward class community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter sent to the prime minister on Thursday, general secretary of the association Dr Hari Ram said, “None of the 11 vice-chancellors appointed to the KGMU were from Dalit / backward classes. Even the principals of colleges under the KGMU were from the general category.”

The term of the current vice chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr) Bipin Puri will end August 9.