NIA, ATS quiz Jhansi Mufti over ‘foreign funding’ to his religious classes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) raided the home of one Mufti Khalid Nadvi in Jhansi district early on Thursday as part of an investigation into possible foreign funding linked to his online religious education classes. The raid, which took place around 4 am, is part of a broader probe into the flow of foreign funds supporting radical activities, said police officials in the know of things.

Mufti Khalid, who runs both online and offline religious education programmes in Jhansi’s Salim Bagh area where he resides, is being questioned about the source of the funding.

Prior to reaching his home, the NIA and ATS team also interrogated his relative Mufti Sabir Ansari Nadvi at his residence in Mukaryana, a nearby locality. After an hour of questioning, the team proceeded to Khalid’s house.

During the raid, Mufti Khalid was initially prevented from meeting anyone. As news of the operation spread, a large crowd gathered outside his home, following an announcement made from a nearby mosque. The crowd, agitated by the situation, intervened and freed Mufti Khalid from the custody.

However, the NIA team swiftly regained control and took Khalid into custody once again. He was taken to a nearby Fatima mosque.

The situation escalated as the crowd became increasingly hostile. However, the people were pacified by the Shahr Qazi and Khalid’s uncle Mufti Sabir Ansari Nadvi.

In response, additional police forces were deployed to the area. Given the sensitivity of the case, a heavy police presence was ensured around Khalid’s house. The NIA team, accompanied by the police, then discreetly transported him to the SP office for further questioning.

Mufti Khalid later told reporters, “Around 2.30-3.00am, NIA officers from Delhi knocked on my door. They searched my entire house but found nothing. They seized books they deemed suspicious, along with documents such as my old Saudi Arabian visa and passport.”

“They also checked my phone, questioned me about my WhatsApp contacts and groups, and inquired about Muhammad Ilyas Ghumman. I run an online Islamic coaching centre where I teach Indian and NRI students. They also checked my bank statements,” he claimed.

The NIA’s investigation focuses on uncovering the sources of foreign funding associated with Khalid’s religious education activities. The authorities are concerned about the potential misuse of such funds for radicalisation.

Sabir Ansari Nadvi claimed that his nephew has been teaching online for the last 10-12 years. “The NIA hasn’t told us anything. They have taken the computer and study materials from the house. All we want is for justice to be done,” he said.