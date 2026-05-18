NIA files report against 5 juveniles in Pakistan-linked espionage case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its investigation report against five juveniles before the Juvenile Justice Board in Ghaziabad in a Pakistan-linked espionage and terror conspiracy case, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)

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According to a press note, the case involves alleged surveillance of sensitive installations in Uttar Pradesh, including the installation of solar-powered spy cameras at railway locations. Investigators said live feeds, photographs, videos and GPS coordinates were allegedly shared with suspected Pakistan-based operatives.

The report has been filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Officials said the juveniles in conflict with law (JCLs) were allegedly part of a larger conspiracy involving other arrested accused and suspected foreign handlers aimed at compromising national security.

The case was initially registered by Ghaziabad police in March 2026 and later taken over by the NIA. So far, 21 accused have been arrested.

Investigators alleged that the juveniles helped co-accused identify and access restricted railway and strategic locations, install covert cameras and transmit geo-tagged data to suspected Pakistan-based operatives. They allegedly entered prohibited zones and assisted in collecting and passing sensitive information.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the probe points to a wider cross-border espionage network that allegedly uses local recruits, including juveniles, for reconnaissance and logistical support in UP and nearby regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the probe points to a wider cross-border espionage network that allegedly uses local recruits, including juveniles, for reconnaissance and logistical support in UP and nearby regions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The NIA said investigation into other accused and suspected links is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NIA said investigation into other accused and suspected links is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

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