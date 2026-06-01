NIFT Rae Bareli students showcase exceptional creativity at graduation show in Lucknow, bag top awards

Students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Rae Bareli, showcased exceptional creativity during the Graduation Show held in Lucknow recently.

NIFT Rae Bareili graduation show display in Lucknow

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The Graduation Show featured collections and projects by students from Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Leather Design, Accessory Design, Fashion Technology, and Fashion Management Studies.

The project showcase and display of innovative designs remained the highlight of the event. As the models started walking down the ramp wearing fashionable outfits and accessories created by the students, those present in the auditorium cheered them with loud applause and roars.

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{{^usCountry}} Meritorious students were awarded by campus director Prof Jonalee D Bajpai and other distinguished guests that included senior officials from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, leading entrepreneurs, celebrated designers, policymakers, and industry experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meritorious students were awarded by campus director Prof Jonalee D Bajpai and other distinguished guests that included senior officials from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, leading entrepreneurs, celebrated designers, policymakers, and industry experts. {{/usCountry}}

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NIFT Graduation Show in Lucknow

Prof Bajpai said, “The Graduation Show is not merely an exhibition of garments and products, but a vibrant narrative of dreams, discipline, resilience, and transformation. It stands as a testimony to the creative spirit of young designers who are poised to redefine the future of fashion and lifestyle industries with sensitivity, sustainability, and innovation at their core.”

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The graduation display showcased the innovative projects done by the students, and each student explained their creativity to the guests. Their apparels and accessories, which included jewellery, home decor, and other lifestyle products, impressed the guests and attendees.

Students of Fashion Communication with their mentors

Sachin Verma, assistant professor at the Department of Fashion Communication, added, “Design that enhances the body also enhances confidence, dignity, and the fabric of society. The students have showcased extreme creativity, and we hope they will do well in their professional journey.”

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In the Fashion Management Studies department, the top awardees were Akshita Jain, Antra Mall and Neha. In the Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories Department, Ananya Saxena got two awards while another award went to Siddhi Khandelwal. For the Fashion Communication Department, the best graduation project (1) award went to Amishi Tripathi while Sparsh Srivastava walked away with two awards.

NIFT campus director Prof Jonalee D Bajpai awarding Amishi Tripathi

The Leather Design Department award went to Khushi (two awards) and Srishti Dhamanand, while the Fashion Technology Department awards went to Srayoshi Datta (two awards) and Ananda Padmanabhan. Finally, in the Fashion Design Department, two awards were bagged by Navroop Singh and the most creative and innovative design collection award was given to Kajal.

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Sparsh Srivastava being awarded

Those present on the occasion included Anju Lata, Dr Ravindra Pratap Singh, Rajeev Tyagi, Noman Khan, Taj Alam, Asad A Iraqi, Anuja Mathur, Neha Kedia, Ratn Sanjay, Arvind Kumar and Sunil Kumar Dwivedi.