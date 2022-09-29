Nighasan rape and murder: SIT wraps up probe, files charge-sheet

Lakhimpur Kheri: The special investigation team (SIT) which had been set up to probe the sensational gang rape and double murder of two dalit sisters in a village under Nighasan kotwali area, completed its investigation within a fortnight and filed the charge-sheet in the POCSO court of special judge Mohan Kumar on Thursday. The team is headed by Nighasan deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari.

The special POCSO court took cognizance of the chargesheet on Thursday, said special public prosecutor Brijesh Pandey. He said charges against the accused would be framed on September 30.

Pandey said in the 325-page long charge-sheet (including the case diary), three of the six accused, namely prime accused Junaid, Suhail and Hafizurrahman had been charged under sections 452 (house-trespass for causing hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder), 376DA (gang rape), 364 (abduction for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidences of offence) and section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, sections 3 to 5A of SC/ST Act and sections 5G/6 of POCSO Act.

He said another main accused Chhotu aka Sunil was charged under the same sections as Zunaid, Suhail and Hafizurrahman, barring the charge under SC/ST Act.

Pandey informed that the investigators charged two other accused Karimuddun alias DD and Chhotey alias Arif under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidences of offence), 34 of IPC and sections 3 to 5 of SC/ST act.”

“The POCSO court took cognizance of the charge-sheet on Thursday and fixed September 30 as the date of framing the charges. All the six accused were produced in court and proceedings to provide them copies of the charge-sheet were carried out,” he said.

To recall, on September 14, two dalit sisters aged 17 and 15 years respectively were brutally strangled to death after rape in a village under Nighasan kotwali limits.The criminals later hanged their bodies from a tree inside a sugarcane field with their scarfs and fled away.

Acting swiftly, the Kheri police in an overnight operation arrested all the six accused and claimed to have worked out the case.

Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman set up an SIT under Nighasan DSP Sanjay Nath Tiwari, which gathered forensic, scientific and other vital evidences so as to file a solid charge-sheet in the case. Within a fortnight, the SIT concluded its investigations and filed the charge-sheet.

Meanwhile, the district authorities transferred the remaining 50% monetary aid of Rs. 8,25,000 into the bank account of the mother of the two deceased girls. Half of the compensation of Rs. 8,25,000 had been transferred on September 15, following the registration of FIR as per provisions of SC/ST Act.