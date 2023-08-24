Nine killed as tractor-trolley overturns in U.P.’s Saharanpur

With the recovery of five more bodies on Thursday, the death toll in Wednesday’s mishap in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district rose to nine, said SP (city), Saharanpur, Abhimanyu Manglik.

The mishap took place in Tajpura area of Saharanpur district. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and sent his condolences to the bereaved. According to a news agency, he has asked the Saharanpur administration to immediately grant ₹4 lakh each to victims’ kin, an official statement said.

The mishap took place in Tajpura area when an ill-fated tractor-trolley carrying around 50 devotees overturned in the high current of the Dhamola river. “Nine bodies have been recovered and one person who has been identified as Saurabh is still missing and rescue teams are searching him,” the SP (city) added.

Four bodies, including that of a three-month-old child, were recovered on Wednesday. Pilgrims from Bakawali village under Gangalheri police of Saharanpur district were on their way to a pilgrimage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were traveling in a tractor trolley and had been advised to not take the road which was submerged in the overflowing water of the river Dhamola. However, they ignored the advice and the tractor trolley overturned.

Villagers informed the police about the mishap and a rescue operation was started to save the drowning people but in vain. The deceased have been identified as Manglesh, 55, Aditi, 3, Teena, 13, Sulochna, 58, Kiran, 35, Ekta, 14, Akshay Kumar, 22, Nitish Kumar, 7, and Kamni, 8. (With agency inputs)