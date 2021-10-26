Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Nine-day Diwali fair begins in Lucknow from Thursday, logo launched
lucknow news

Nine-day Diwali fair begins in Lucknow from Thursday, logo launched

The nine-day Diwali fair will showcase indigenous art and craft from other districts too, like the Lucknow Mahotsav
For Diwali, the banks of River Gomti will remain illuminated with attractive lights till November 4. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
For Diwali, the banks of River Gomti will remain illuminated with attractive lights till November 4. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The logo for the Diwali fair, based on the theme ‘Vikas Deepotsav’, to be organised at Jhulelal Park from October 28 to November 5, was launched on Tuesday.

Ashutosh Tandon, urban development minister launched the logo and said “the fair is not only going to be a star-studded affair but will also be packed with entertainment and cultural programmes”. The minister said the aim of organising the fair pre-Diwali is to bring prosperity to all: the potters, local artisans, sanitation workers and street vendors.

The minister said that at the fair, the beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi Yojana and ODOP programme will be provided space to put up their stalls. “We will also be organising a grand felicitation programme to felicitate street vendors, sanitation workers and others to boost their morale,” he added.

Officials with the district administration said that the administration has hired Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other singers to make the fair a starry affair. “Other than the regular programmes, we will be organising a spiritual night with Kailash Kher on October 30,” a senior administrative official said.

Besides, the administration is also lining up other artists. A comedy night, cultural night, folk night, phoolon ki Holi are a few programmes scheduled to be held during the fair.

Officials said that similar to the Lucknow Mahotsav, the fair will be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The fair would showcase indigenous art and craft work from other districts too. The other attractions of the fair would be talent shows, painting competitions, magic shows, slogan competition, musical band show, musical night, mushaira and others.

The venue will have a grand multi-cuisine food court. “We are trying to tie up with various eateries, famous brands and restaurants in order to set up outlets at the food court that is going to be another major attraction of the fair,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out