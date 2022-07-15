NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday.
As per the rankings, BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India’s 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country. Prof SK Singh, director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, said he was excited to note the remarkable progress of the institute over the years.
The Faculty of Dental Sciences, IMS, has also improved its position by four spots and secured 21st place. A total of 40 institutions have been ranked in this category. Dean, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Prof Vinay Srivastava expressed happiness over the improved ranking and said that the institution is committed to providing best of the teaching and research facilities and infrastructure to students and scholars.
In the law category, Banaras Hindu University has jumped up three spots. The varsity secured 20th place, while it was at the 23rd spot in 2021. A total of 30 institutions were ranked in this category.
-
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
-
Patna top cop clears air on likening PFI and RSS
M S Dhillon, who is facing a lot of flak from the BJP for drawing parallels between RSS and Popular Front of India training, on Friday clarified he was only quoting from the documents seized from the arrested PFI members.
-
Murder accused arrested after being on run for 18 years: Prayagraj STF
The Prayagraj unit of special task force on Friday arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 years after killing two persons to avenge the murders of Girish's father and brothers in Kaushambi district, STF officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said Girish Mishra aka Ashwani Kumar is a native of Shakha village under Saini police station of Kaushambi and was wanted in cases of murder and loot.
-
6 IIT-P students get overseas job offers of over ₹1 cr/yr
As many as six students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) of 2021-22 graduating batch have grabbed international job offers with annual pay packages of more than Rs 1 crore in the 11th placement drive, said officials. As per IIT-P, it was the best ever placement season on all parameters. Amazon Berlin offered Rs 1.20 crore package to three students while Amazon Luxembourg offered a job offer worth Rs 1 crore.
-
Anant Singh loses assembly membership, RJD tally down to 79
Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Anant Singh was disqualified by the Bihar assembly on Friday, less than a month after his conviction in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, from his residence, as per an official order. Four-time MLA from Mokama in Patna district, Singh, was convicted by a special MP-MLA court in June this year and was sentenced to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment.
