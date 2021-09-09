NIRF ranking: IIM Lucknow goes down three rungs, figures in seventh spot

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) slipped three rungs from the previous year in the management category in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Union ministry of education on Thursday and ranked seventh this year, three places down from its 2020 rank of fourth in the top-100 management category.

IIM Lucknow now ranks below IIM Indore, a newer institution that ranked sixth, one spot up from 2020.

IIM Lucknow director Archana Shukla said, “We will analyse the data released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in the NIRF ranking 2021 for improvement.”

In its silver jubilee year, IIM Kozhikode also surpassed IIM Lucknow and attained the fourth rank in the category. IIM Lucknow was established in 1984 while IIM Indore and IIM Kozhikode came into being in 1996. The top three spots in management rankings were taken by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bengaluru and IIM Kolkata respectively.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) improved its ranking by one position and stood fifth on the overall top 100 list.

In the law category, three institutes from Uttar Pradesh figured among the top 30. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) ranked 11th, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University ranked 15th and Banaras Hindu University 23rd.

No Uttar Pradesh government engineering institute, not even Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), made it into the list in engineering category. AMU is the only institution from Uttar Pradesh that figured in the top 25 in the architecture category.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has retained its fifth rank this year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) despite an increase in the number of medical institutions applying for NIRF India Ranking each year.

SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “The ranking parameters broadly cover teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.”

He said, “Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 in the medical institute category and was ranked 5th in the country and first in Uttar Pradesh with the score of 72.45, which is more as compared to the NIRF India Ranking 2020 score (70.21). The difference between the score obtained by rank 4 and rank 5 medical institutes is 1.17 in the NIRF India Ranking 2021.”

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow has achieved great success in the NIRF ranking, bringing itself to the 65th position. Vice Chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh congratulated students and staff for the recognition,” said BBAU spokesperson Rachana Gangwar.

Kavita Pathak, director, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM), Lucknow, said, “JIM Lucknow is ranked 68th in the top 100 list in the management category… In a very competitive space where new IIMs and IITs have entered the management education space along with large private universities; the institution has taken a leap of five places. This reflects the quality of work and extent of efforts made by the institution. It is a remarkable achievement of Team Jaipuria Lucknow in a very hard year.”

University of Lucknow, a first-time applicant to National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) made it to the top 200 list in the universities category.

Vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said, “LU has broken through the glass ceiling by being listed in NIRF 2021 rankings. It opens many academic and financial avenues for the faculty and institution.”

Lucknow University completed 100 years in November 2019.