Nitin Nabin will infuse fresh energy into BJP: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Nitin Nabin, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, in New Delhi on Tuesday and wished him a successful and impactful tenure. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with newly elected national BJP president in New Delhi on January 20. (Sourced)

Yogi, who was in New Delhi to attend a ceremony at the BJP headquarters where Nitin Nabin, 45, took over as the party’s national president, also presented a bouquet to him.

In his social media post, the CM wrote, “I am fully confident that under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin would take the sangathan to new heights with dedication and commitment. By following the path of Antyodaya, upliftment of the poorest of the poor, the new National President would further reinforce the spirit of “Nation First” among party workers.”

He said Nabin’s capable leadership, rich organisational experience and far-sighted vision would infuse fresh energy and direction into the party while further strengthening democratic values. Yogi also expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would continue to benefit from his guidance.