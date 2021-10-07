No active Covid case in 37 Uttar Pradesh districts

LUCKNOW As many as 37 districts in Uttar Pradesh did not have any active Covid case while 18 districts reported just one case each, said a state government spokesperson on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 188931 Covid samples were tested and nine fresh cases were reported in six districts. No fresh case was reported in 69 districts.

The number of active cases under treatment in state is 149.

The state government has asked officials to ensure that people coming from other states are screened and their samples are tested. Of the total 548 proposed oxygen plants in the state, 490 are operational now, including 124 plants under PMCARES.

Over 11.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the state since the vaccination began on January 16. Over 8.90 crore people have got their first dose. This amounts to over 60% of the eligible population in the state. Over 2.26 crore got their second dose as well which is over 15% of the eligible population.

The state government has also decided to provide ASHA workers with smartphones, just like Anganwadi workers, as both workers have played a vital role in controlling the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, an awareness drive on environmental pollution will soon be launched in the state, keeping in view the festive season ahead.

“The festive season is beginning, so people will be made aware of environmental pollution in accordance with the directives from the Supreme Court,” said the state government spokesperson.