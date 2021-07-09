No aid to Bhojpuri movies promoting vulgarity, violence: Yogi

Expressing his concern over the increasing vulgarity in Bhojpuri movies, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council to stop grants to any such movies which promote obscenity and violence.

“During my meeting with the chief minister (on Thursday), he (the CM) expressed his concern over the rising vulgar content in Bhojpuri films, especially songs. This is having an adverse effect on the society by promoting obscenity and violence among the youngsters . So, he has directed to stop aid to all those Bhojpuri films which promote vulgarity through dialogues or songs,” said Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council (UPFDC) chairman Raju Srivastava.

“Currently, the state government gives 50% aid to Bhojpuri film-makers who shoot 75% of their films in Uttar Pradesh. But now getting this grant would not be that easy. Now, the state government has constituted a committee which will examine the content (script) and songs of films before deciding about giving grant to them,” Srivastava added.

“Some directors may object to this by saying that they got their picture and content passed from the Censor Board but the UP government has the right to reject a proposal if there is some vulgar content in the film. This is hard earned money of people which is given for the making of a film. So, it cannot be given for the promotion of vulgarity or violence in the society,” he said.

“Some Bhojpuri films and songs are so vulgar that they cannot be seen or heard while sitting with family and children. It is a matter of concern for anyone who loves this language. This kind of decadence in content putting a blot on Bhojpuri language and culture cannot be allowed,” he added.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also expressed his concern over the growing vulgarity in Bhojpuri movies. He had also written a letter to the then Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a strict law to curb vulgar content in Bhojpuri cinema. He had said Bhojpuri movies had become “synonyms with vulgarity” which was a blot on the language and culture.