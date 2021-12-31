No breach of privacy in devices distributed to students: UP govt

LUCKNOW The state government on Thursday categorically refuted claims of breach of privacy in tablets and smartphones distributed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to students.

The devices were being distributed as part of the UP government’s ‘free tablet and smartphone distribution campaign’ for the technical empowerment of youth in the field of education. The target was to distribute 1 core gadgets across the state.

“The tablets and smartphones distributed by the government are completely safe. Personal data of students, including contacts, web browsing history, emails, text messages, passwords, photographs, files and personal profile of users is completely safe and protected,” according to a press release issued by the state government spokesperson.

This comes after opposition parties alleged that the data of students was not safe on the gadgets given to them by the government recently.

“The government cannot monitor the private data of students. To share educational content with students, such a method is being used where breach of privacy is not possible,” reads the press release.

The government clarified that the Digi Shakti app installed in the gadgets will be used by universities and the department concerned to share educational content, stated an official.

The government will also use the same app to send notifications regarding exams and employment opportunities. The state government will partner with Infosys to manage the app, he added.

Special secretary (IT and electronics department) Kumar Vineet said: “Distribution of tablets and smartphones is just the beginning of the scheme. Using these gadgets to provide education, preparation for exams by providing useful content so that the students can become self reliant is the actual objective of the scheme.”