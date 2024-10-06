No Chinese decor allowed for Diwali celebrations at Ram Mandir

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has prohibited the use of any Chinese decorative items, including Chinese lights, in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus for this festive occasion of Diwali. Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya (PTI File)

“The Trust will make all arrangements for Diwali celebrations in Ram Janmabhoomi. No Chinese items, including Chinese lights, will be allowed in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust has planned mega celebrations in Ram Mandir for this Diwali, marking the first festive occasion after the grand opening of the temple on January 22 this year.

According to sources, Ram Lalla and his brothers will wear specially designed dresses. The Trust has enlisted renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to prepare the dresses for Ram Lalla and his brothers. “Manish Malhotra is designing a special dress for Ram Lalla and his brothers for the festive occasion of Diwali,” said a member of the Trust.

Along with the main temple structure, the Janmabhoomi path will be decorated with diyas and lights. “Special bhog will be offered to the deity in all four artis on Diwali,” said a member of the Trust.

The Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be illuminated with around two lakh diyas. However, the Trust may limit the use of diyas to specific locations to avoid black spots in the temple campus.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Lalla, will perform Vedic rituals along with other priests on Diwali. The entire temple complex will be decorated with flowers and lights.

The state tourism department is preparing a detailed plan to enhance Ayodhya’s beauty by lighting earthen diyas on the ghats of the Sarayu, decorating the riverbank, and organizing cultural performances and festivities. The event aims to recreate the scenes of Lord Shri Rama’s return to Ayodhya.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had set a target of lighting 25 lakh diyas this Deepotsav to create a new Guinness World Record.