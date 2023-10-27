No coal shortage, withdraw orders to continue import, Centre urged

Objecting the Centre’s decision to continue to import coal, All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has said the Ministry of Power was repeatedly invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and directing imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity. The government initially issued orders to this effect till September 30, but has since extended the duration of its instructions till June next year, AIPEF added. AIPEF has said the Ministry of Power was repeatedly invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and directing imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity. (For representation)

In a note issued to the media, AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said this was a clear attempt to provide business and profits to companies engaged in coal trading/ import at the expense of cost escalation to the consumers.

AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said the ministry’s decision to continue coal imports till June 30 was not justified since the Ministry of Coal had ensured the availability of domestic coal. The Federation demanded that the power ministry withdraw its orders as there was no coal shortage or crisis in the country at the moment.

He added: “The Ministry of Coal has strongly contended that there was no shortage of coal, and the coal stock and supply position are vastly better this year... The coal stock on 21/10/2023 was 71.35 million tonnes against 60.44 million tonnes last year.”

“If at all any coal is to be imported henceforth, then the Ministry of Power should bear the extra cost of the imported coal,” added Dubey.

