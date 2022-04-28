No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals.

“In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.

Among the new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 100, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow 21, Agra 12, Meerut 2, Prayagraj and Varanasi 3 each, Bulandshahr 5, data from the state health department read.

“Uttar Pradesh has now reported 20,73,779 Covid-19 cases and with 20,48,879 recoveries, the recovery rate is 98.79%. In all, 23,506 deaths have also been reported, according to the data,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the active Covid-19 cases under treatment in the state, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 685, Ghaziabad 306, Lucknow 83 and Agra 65. In all, 16 districts have zero active cases and in nine districts there are two active cases each.

Covid-19 in Lucknow schools

The four students from different schools who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two days are recuperating in home isolation. Parents of the first two students – sisters – also tested positive while the test reports of the parents of the two other students are awaited, said health officials.

The health department had collected a total of 100 samples from the first school, 53 from the second and 47 from the third school where the students had tested positive. The report of all the samples from school campuses came negative, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.