No Delta Plus case in UP at present, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh at present did not have any Delta Plus variant or any other new variant of the coronavirus, which was considered a factor behind the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

[Earlier, at least two cases of the Delta Plus variant were found among the samples from eastern Uttar Pradesh sent for gene sequencing to the New Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in May. The reports of these samples were received in July. While one patient, a 23-year-old medical student from Gorakhpur, had recovered in home isolation, the other, a 66-year-old man from Deoria, had died in May].

“In the recent past, the state got a total of 211 samples genome sequenced at Lucknow’s KGMU (King George’s Medical University) and Varanasi’s BHU (Banaras Hindu University). Not, a single sample of these tested positive for Delta Plus or any other new variant of coronavirus. So, the state at present is safe from the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus which is being considered a major factor for the possible third wave. This intense study indicates that the state’s policy of trace, test, treat, and vaccinate has been effective,” the chief minister said at a Covid-19 review meeting in the state capital on Friday..

The chief minister also said 214 oxygen plants had become active in the state out of the 549 new units being installed in Uttar Pradesh because of the joint efforts of the state and the central governments.

He also said there were no active Covid-19 cases (Covid patients under treatment) in Aligarh, Balrampur, Basti, Etah, Hathras, Mahoba and Shravasti districts. Besides, 39 districts had active cases in single digits, he said.

A total of 2.38 lakh Covid tests were done in the past 24 hours and 61 people tested positive while 86 patients recovered during the same period, he said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.02% and the recovery rate 98.6%, he added. A total of 7.59 lakh (759,000) Covid vaccine doses were administered across UP in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 4.28 crore (42.8 million) doses since January 16 when inoculation began across the country, he said.