No new corona case in 67 UP districts: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: No new corona case had been reported in 67 districts, while only 13 new cases had come to notice in remaining eight districts in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

In all, 0.17 million Covid-19 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Seven patients have fully recovered during the period, bringing down the number of active cases to 100 in the state. There was no active corona case in 39 districts of the state while only one active case each was reported in 18 districts.

Addressing a high level meeting, the chief minister said in all, 1.68 million patients had recovered from Covid-19. He said corona had been checked with the state government’s tracing, testing, treatment, and vaccination policy but there was a need for precaution and maintaining vigil to keep Covid-19 under control. He said special attention should be paid during the festival season.

HIGHEST VACCINE DOSES

Yogi said the number of people getting both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine was highest in the state. He said 30.8 million people had been given both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Out of 127.70 vaccine doses given so far, 96.9 million were first doses. This was nearly 60 per cent of the state’s population eligible for vaccination. He said the people eligible for second dose should be fully vaccinated and a regular communication should be maintained with the Centre to ensure availability of vaccines.

MAINTAIN CLEANLINESS

Yogi said special attention should be paid to cleaning, fogging and sanitization, keeping in view dengue, diarrhoea and viral infections. He said compensation should be paid to farmers whose crops had been damaged in floods and added that 0.5 million farmers had been identified for payment of compensation. Work in this regard should be carried out expeditiously with sensitivity, he said.

ACT AGAINST THOSE BLACK MARKETING FERTILISERS

Yogi said district magistrates should inspect procurement centres and there should be no delay in payment to farmers. He said there were reports of man-made shortage of DAP fertilizer through black marketing and hoarding. The agriculture production commissioner should take note and work out a system in this regard. He said district magistrates should ensure expeditious disposal of complaints and strict action be taken against those indulging in black marketing and hoarding. The state government was committed to protecting interests of employees and high level committees had been constituted to resolve their issues, Yogi said.