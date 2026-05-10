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No one will be arrested without being told the reason, UP govt assures HC

The government also stated that all arrests would be made under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh government has assured the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that no person in the state will be arrested without providing the reason and grounds for the arrest.

After the hearing, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court declared the petitioner’s arrest illegal. The remand order issued by the chief judicial magistrate, Balrampur, was also set aside. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The government also stated that all arrests would be made under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Following this assurance, a division bench of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava on May 4 allowed a habeas corpus petition filed by the nephew of Santosh Gupta and ordered the immediate release of Gupta.

Santosh Gupta was named as an accused in an FIR filed at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Balrampur district on charges of fraud and forgery.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the arrest was wrongful and the accused was not informed of the grounds for arrest. The counsel argued that this violated the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the Mihir Rajesh Shah case.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / No one will be arrested without being told the reason, UP govt assures HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No one will be arrested without being told the reason, UP govt assures HC
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